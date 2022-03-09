Farmer gets 21 years, 12 strokes for raping pregnant daughter

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 9): A farmer, who raped his pregnant daughter after telling that it would make it easy for her to give birth to her baby, was jailed for 21 years and ordered to be whipped 12 times by the Sessions Court here on Wednesday.

Judge Elsie Primus imposed the sentence on the 56-year-old accused after finding him guilty to a charge under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code.

In the judge’s reserved decision, she ruled that the defence had failed to cast doubt on the prosecution’s case.

The accused was convicted of raping his 16-year-and-nine-month-old daughter, who was conceiving at that time, inside a car at the roadside in Kota Belud between February and April, 2019.

The court ordered the accused to serve his jail term from the date of his arrest and to be placed under police supervision for two years after completing his jail sentence.

In pleading for a lenient sentence, the accused, who was represented by counsel Luke Ressa Balang, submitted that his client had become remorseful for what he had done to her daughter.

The counsel said that his client requested to be spared from the sentence of whipping due to his age and he is suffering from high blood pressure.

Balang further said that his client claimed trial to the charge because he only asked for a fair trial and the accused had no intention to waste the court’s time.

The counsel also submitted that there was no evidence of violence involved in this case and further claimed that there was no DNA and medical reports to show the act of rape except the testimony by the victim.

In reply, the prosecution urged the court to impose a heavier sentence against the accused in order to deter would-be offenders from committing a similar offence in future.

The prosecution drew the court’s attention when it submitted that the victim was pregnant at that time and the accused had taken advantage of the victim sexually whereby in her evidence, she testified that the accused had said to her that “aku mahu kasi masuk kemaluan aku ke kemaluan kamu supaya kamu senang beranak” (I want to insert my penis into your vagina to make it easy for you to deliver your baby).

The prosecution also urged the court to impose whipping punishment on the accused and applied for him to be placed under police supervision after serving his jail term.

The prosecution had produced five witnesses during the trial and the defence had two witnesses, including the accused, who chose to give sworn evidence.