Going viral on social media to air problems not the solution, says Sikie

BINTULU (March 9): The people should not just look to go viral with their problems on social media but use the proper channels, said Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

The Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Office said it is more effective to highlight predicaments or issues to the government via local community leaders, district offices, or other relevant government agencies.

“But there are parties who are more interested in putting these problems on social media. This is not the solution.

“You can report to longhouse chiefs who are the bridge between the people and government,” he said during a Kakus community event at Rumah Kanyan, Sungai Penyarai, Tatau yesterday.

He said it is crucial for all longhouse chiefs to cooperate with elected representatives and government agencies in order to effectively respond to the people’s problems.

The state government is committed to uplifting the standard of living for rural folk through more development projects such as improving road connectivity as well as supplying clean water and electricity, he said.

“For example, in the Penyarai area, electricity powered by solar was provided to ensure the people enjoy 24-hour electricity supply.

“Apart from that, the clean water supply project is currently under construction at a cost of about RM4 million,” he said.

In relation to the damaged road leading to Penyarai, he said the Public Works Department (JKR) has approved RM1.5 million for repairs.

“However, I have also written a letter of application to upgrade the road to Penyarai to the Premier of Sarawak at a cost of RM20 million,” he added.

On another matter, Sikie said the Sungai Penyarai area has been gazetted under Section 6 of the Sarawak Land Code.

He advised the longhouse chiefs in the area to immediately submit their applications to the Land and Survey Department so that the land is surveyed under Section 18.

For land located away from the road, he suggested the people develop it via joint ventures with private companies such as through leasing, which is implemented elsewhere.

“Lease rates need to be relevant and must be beneficial to the landowners and the agreement must be made in writing and be kept by the landowners with copies sent to the district office or police for reference,” he said.

He added land located along the roadside or not far from the road could be planted with crops such as oil palm.

During the event, Sikie announced an RM43,000 minor rural project (MRP) grant for the longhouse’s village security and development committee.