Graft busters detain ex-state govt department director

KOTA KINABALU (March 9): A former director of a state government department was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly soliciting and receiving bribes of more than RM1.2 million for service work from two companies.

The suspect, in his 50s, was arrested at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office in Kota Kinabalu around 10am on Wednesday.

According to sources, the accused, who is currently serving with another government agency, was suspected to have received ‘gifts’ for providing projects while serving in his former department between 2017 and 2018.

MACC Sabah director Datuk S Karunanithy confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

He said the accused would be charged at the Kota Kinabalu Sessions Court soon.