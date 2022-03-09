Group lodges police report on Facebook user

PAPAR (9 March): An ethnic group from Papar is urging the relevant authorities to investigate and take stern action on a Facebook user for allegedly making disgraceful and disrespectful comments on the many ethnicities in Sabah.

PANDARAS Papar division president Philip Walter Jukim wants the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to investigate the Facebook account.

“I came upon the Facebook page on March 7 whereby he (account owner) had not only disrespected the many ethnicities in Sabah, but also made comments which could cause friction and anger among other ethnics.

“We hope the relevant authorities will investigate this matter and take the necessary action towards the owner of the Facebook account.

“We will also bring this matter to the Native Court for appropriate action,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

A police report was lodged by Philip and PANDARAS members at the Papar police headquarters on Wednesday.