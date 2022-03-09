Hajiji: Sabah prepared to welcome visitors when country’s borders reopen on April 1

KOTA KINABALU (March 9): Sabah would stand to greatly benefit from the much-awaited reopening of the country’s borders from April 1, said Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

In welcoming yesterday’s announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, the Sabah Chief Minister said the state’s economy had been badly affected since the closing of international borders around two years ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic as tourism is among the state’s main income earners.

Stressing the need to continue to strictly observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government, Hajiji said Sabah had been preparing for this moment to welcome visitors and ensured the move would boost the economy.

Nonetheless, he said Sabah would wait for the detailed announcement so that it could adjust its SOPs to cater to the state’s situation and needs.

“In my numerous engagements with the tourism industry players, this (reopening of borders) is what they have been pushing for,” he said in a statement from Kuala Lumpur.

Hajiji is currently accompanying Sabah Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at the 258th Conference of Rulers meeting at Istana Negara.

He recently had a lengthy discussion with Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) national president Datuk KL Tan, who had appealed for the reopening of international borders.

In a special announcement, Ismail Sabri said Malaysian citizens with valid travel documents would be able to enter and leave the country as they did before the pandemic from April 1.

Fully vaccinated travellers would not need to undergo quarantine upon returning to Malaysia, instead, they would only need to get tested for Covid-19 prior to their departure and upon arrival.

Ismail Sabri said the decision to reopen borders was made based on “science and the latest facts” about Covid-19, stating that other countries have also started reopening their borders.

The country’s borders have been closed since the first Movement Control Order (MCO) in March 2020.