Illegal immigrant caught in Mukah with air rifle

SIBU (March 8): Police have arrested a 35-year-old Indonesian in Mukah after an air rifle was found in his possession.

Mukah district police chief DSP Muhammad Rizal Alias said the man was picked up from the worker’s house at Jalan Selangau/Mukah at about 6pm yesterday.

“Seized from the suspect included an air rifle, a bottle of liquor, 20 marbles, a white sack and a blue plastic bag,” he said in a media statement.

He added that the suspect admitted that he bought the firearms from a friend for RM50.

Muhammad Riza said further investigation also revealed the suspect had entered the state without valid travel documents.

“The suspect admitted to entering the state in 2019 through the Tebedu and had been working in an oil palm plantation.”

Muhammad Rizal said the suspect is being investigated under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 and Section 6(1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.