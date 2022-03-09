James Wong’s widow Valerie Bong passes away at age 98

KUCHING (March 9): Datin Amar Valerie Bong, the widow of Datuk Amar James Wong Kim Min – Sarawak’s first deputy chief minister – has passed away at the age of 98.

She is survived by five daughters and three sons.

When contacted, son Alex Wong confirmed her passing early this morning.

He had earlier posted on Facebook, “Dear Friends. Thank You for your well wishes. My Mum left us this morning and she’s now with Dad in a beautiful place of Peace and Love.”

The wake will be held at No. 42, Jalan Tengah here tonight, while a church service will be held at St Thomas’ Cathedral at 8am tomorrow.

Bong’s remains will be flown to Limbang, where a two-night wake will be held at No. 1 Jalan Pandaruan before the burial.

Her husband, who was former president of the Sarawak National Party (SNAP), passed away in July 2011 at the age of 89.

They were married in the 1940s.