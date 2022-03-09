Bintulu man builds motorised bicycle with help from YouTube, friends

BINTULU (March 9): It was a dream come true for a creative and innovative young man from Kampung Baru Laut here after he built his very own motorcycle engine-powered bicycle.

With just RM2,000 capital, Joferi Turkey, 31, with help of his friends and YouTube as their main reference to build a motorcycle, finally completed the motorised bicycle within a month.

Joferi said most of the parts, including the bicycle frame, were custom made, including the mounts for the absorbers and engine, and some parts were ordered online.

“It took about a month to complete the motorised bicycle, which started Jan 5,” he told Utusan Borneo.

Joferi named the machine ‘BMX Motorcycle’, which is powered by a motorcycle engine that he bought online including a one-liter petrol tank.

“I’m not sure how far this motorised bicycle can go with one liter of petrol, but it is only built for leisurely rides in the villages as it cannot be ridden on the main road, taking into account the safety of the rider,” he explained.

Joferi said he had the idea to build the motorised bicycle in 2019, but only now he could realise it with the help of three friends and after all components were prepared.

“Before building this motorised bicycle, I taught myself on how to build a motorcycle via YouTube, and with the help of three friends, Waryitno @ Ali, Abdul Aziz and Khairul Anam, finally this machine can be built,” he said.

He said he will slowly install some more accessories on the machine, and if there are opportunities, he will participate in ‘auto show’ programmes in the future.

Asked if anyone was interested to buy his machine with a specific offer, Joferi said, his machine was not for sale, but was built because of his deep interest in motoring as well as his memories with his friends who worked hard to build it.

“To create this machine was not easy. It took time and quite difficult,” he said.

He added that despite having brakes, headlights, taillights and a front basket, the motorised bicycle was not approved by the authorities to be ridden on the main roads like normal motorcycles.

He also offered his expertise and experience for those interested in building one on their own.

“For those who are interested in this idea and this type of machine, we can open a Bintulu BMX Motorcycle Club for the hobby,” he said.

“Those who want to learn to build this motorised bike can meet up to develop ideas together,” he said.