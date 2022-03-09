Lorry rear ends ambulance in Kuching, no injuries reported

KUCHING (March 9): An ambulance ferrying a nurse, a patient and a family member of the patient on its way to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) from Sarikei was involved in an accident at KM14 Jalan Kota Samarahan/Sadong Jaya here at around 10.40am yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu, however, said the passengers including the driver and the patient did not suffer any injuries.

“Preliminary investigation found that the ambulance which travelled along the route with two passengers and a patient from Sarikei was heading to Kuching to send the patient to SGH.

“It was also found that the 46-year-old ambulance driver did put up the emergency siren and turned on the emergency light (double signal).

“Upon reaching the bend at KM14 Jalan Kota Samarahan-Sadong Jaya, the ambulance driver slowed down the ambulance because there was a vehicle in front moving slowly.

“However, a lorry behind the ambulance crashed onto the ambulance,” he said in a statement.

It was fortunate that the ambulance driver, the accompanying nurse, the patient and a family member of the patient did not suffer any injuries.

The driver of the lorry which crashed into the ambulance escaped unscathed.

“The ambulance driver, a nurse, the patient and a family member accompanying the patient were later handed over to Semera Clinic in Asajaya, to be taken to SGH,” he said.

He added the ambulance only suffered damage on the rear, rear door and broken rear view mirror.

The case is being investigated under section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.