Man arrested for allegedly selling illegal lottery at food stall in Bau

KUCHING (March 9): A 53-year-old man has been arrested by the police for allegedly selling illegal lottery tickets at a food stall at Jalan Paku Lama, Bau at around 3pm yesterday.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon in a statement today said the suspect, who is from Kampung Musi, was sitting in front of the stall when he was approached by the police.

“Police who introduced themselves to the suspect then conducted their search which revealed a handphone and a piece of paper allegedly containing betting numbers,” said Poge.

He added that police also seized cash from the suspect.

The suspect, who does not have a past criminal record, is being investigated under Section 4A(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.