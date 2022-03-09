Muhyiddin: All sectors involved in transition phase should make early preparations

PAGOH (March 9): All sectors involved in the country’s move to enter the ‘Transition to Endemic’ phase, especially the economy and tourism, have been advised to make early preparations, said National Recovery Council (MPN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the transition phase was expected to attract more tourists and investors to come to Malaysia besides helping accelerate the country’s recovery process after nearly two years of being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For example, in the field of tourism (travel agents, airlines and others), as well as those involved in hospitality and homestay, they can make early preparations as the country is entering the transition phase soon.

“I welcome (the announcement of the country entering the ‘Transition to Endemic’ phase on April 1) because it is the right decision. There are many signs that show that our country can slowly return to normal… for our socio-economy to recover faster,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after launching Television White Space (TVWS) at the Lenga Mini Stadium in Bukit Kepong here today.

On today’s event, Muhyiddin, who is the Member of Parliament for Pagoh, said TVWS technology was an affordable, easy and high-speed broadband connectivity solution to those living in rural areas, compared with the existing broadband options.

He said it was a practical solution for rural areas in Malaysia due to its high coverage.

“Pagoh’s experience is proof that TVWS works well in providing broadband connectivity in rural areas.

“I hope the people of Lenga will benefit from the installation of TVWS at four locations in the area, in 2021. This installation has proven to be an effective solution in enabling broadband accessibility in rural areas,” he said. – Bernama