No final decision yet on Chinese translation for Premier, says Wee

KUCHING (March 9): The final decision on the Chinese translation for the Premier of Sarawak’s title has yet to be made, said Dato Richard Wee.

The Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) president told The Borneo Post, a Zoom meeting today, chaired by Deputy State Secretary Datu Ik Pahon Joyik, was simply to gather feedback and opinions from various ethnic associations on the issue of official translations for the Premier’s title.

“As I was representing the Chinese associations in the meeting, I have conveyed to them that our community has discussed among ourselves and we felt the translation words ‘Zong Li’ was the appropriate term for the Premier’s title,” he said.

Wee said the federation had officially recommended the words ‘Zong Li’ to be used for the Chinese translation and an official letter would be drafted listing the views of the federation for the State Secretary’s consideration.

He revealed that he had explained to the deputy state secretary the difference between the terms ‘Zong Li’ and ‘Zong Du’, but no decision had been made yet.

As for other ethnic organisations that attended the meeting, Wee said there was a general consensus among them that the word ‘Premier’ would be the official term used.

“In general, all the ethnic groups feel the word ‘Premier’ should be the official term for them but if they have their own functions at the longhouses in Lun Bawang, for example, it’s up to them if they want to address the ‘Premier’ in their own language,” he said.

On the views of Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) during the Zoom meeting on the translation, Wee said the agency had said it respected the state government’s decision to gazette the ‘Premier’ title.

He added he had suggested during the meeting the state government revive the Borneo Literature Bureau to handle all translation works for the languages of different ethnic groups.

Among the associations believed to have attended the Zoom meeting are Sarawak Dayak National Union, Persatuan Melanau Sarawak, Persatuan Kebangsaan Kenyah Sarawak Kuching, Dayak Bidayuh National Association, Persatuan Bisaya Sarawak, Persatuan Lun Bawang Sarawak, Persatuan Kayan Sarawak, and Persatuan Rurum Kelabit Sarawak.

SFCA had previously said the Premier’s title should be translated as ‘Zong Li’ as it reflected a region within a country and this was in line with the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

The federation voiced its opposition to the title being translated as ‘Zong Du’ as it would mean ‘governor’ in Chinese and could cause confusion or reflect elements of colonialism.

However, the Chinese Language Standardisation Council of Malaysia had said the title of ‘Premier’ should be translated as ‘Zong Du’ to respect the constitutional monarchy in Malaysia.