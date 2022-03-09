One SOP, 9 guidelines in transition to endemic phase, says Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (March 9): A set of standard operating procedures (SOP) and nine guidelines will be implemented in the Transition to Endemic Phase which is to begin on April 1.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, who is also chairman of Covid-19 Ministerial Quartet Meeting, said it was one of the seven most important pillars in the phase, especially in the country’s efforts to return to a normal life.

He said, in principle, the SOP contained 10 requirements that had been simplified from 181 requirements under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) SOP and would be enforced under Act 342 from April 1.

“All the 10 requirements are already being practised by the public in the PPN Phase. So, I believe that every segment of society can continue practising it as best as possible,” he said in a statement here today.

The 10 requirements are wearing the face mask when in public; operating hours according to licence or permit; maintaining hand hygiene; conducting Covid-19 screening test based on the National Testing Strategy and managing suspected or positive cases according to the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) guidelines;

“For each guideline, there will be two details, namely how to assess the risk of Covid-19 transmission and the symptoms, and how to practice the SOP properly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said a website is being developed with the cooperation of the National Security Council to make it easier for the public to understand more about the SOP and nine guidelines.

The website is expected to be accessible by mid-March.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday announced that Malaysia will enter the transition to Endemic Phase and will reopen its borders from April 1.

He said the decision was made after taking into account several factors, conducting the necessary risk assessment, seeking advice from the Ministry of Health, and scrutinising the recommendations from the Quartet Ministers. – Bernama