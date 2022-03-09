Overwhelming response to JPN Smart Bus Counter services at Song

KAPIT (March 9): The National Registration Department (JPN) Smart Bus Counter services at Song Bazaar which opened to the public on Monday (March 7) and yesterday received overwhelming response.

Large numbers of the public visited the counter to seek assistance on their personal documentation issues.

Among the online services provided were renewal of identity card, application for personal identity card and late registration of birth certificate.

Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan thanked JPN for organising the Smart Bus Counter in Song to help those in dire need of personal documents, and hoped the locals will take advantage of the counter services.

Together with Lidam to visit the Smart Bus Counter was Song district officer Jacklyn August.

During their visit, the supervisor of the Smart Bus Counter Services, Belayong Layang, explained the concept of the mobile services.