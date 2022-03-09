Petronas should follow Shell in moving operations headquarters to Miri, says Lee

MIRI (March 9): Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) should follow Shell’s decision to move its operations headquarters in the country from Kuala Lumpur to Miri, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The Transport Minister said he had proposed this to Petronas in view of Miri being the country’s original oil and gas hub.

“The oil and gas industry for the country started in Miri. Thus, the operations headquarters for oil and gas companies should be centred in the city,” he told the media after officiating at the Legal Engagement Programme with Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) enforcement officers here today.

The Senadin assemblyman was responding to Shell Malaysia’s recent announcement confirming that its operations headquarters building will be located at the Miri Times Square commercial area.

Last year, Shell had confirmed its decision to relocate its operations headquarters to Miri from Kuala Lumpur.

“Shell’s efforts to move its upstream headquarters will further develop the oil and gas industry in Miri.

“I’ve suggested Petronas should do so as more of its operations are located in Miri. Perhaps, Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) should also make Miri as its operations headquarters too,” he added.