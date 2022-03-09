Premier concerned over frequent flooding in Sibu, says Tiong

SIBU (March 9): Dudong assemblyman Dato Sri Tiong King Sing has brought up the flooding issues that beset residents here to the attention of Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to Tiong, he informed Abang Johari on the flooding problem during the recent State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

“I also urge that the dredging in Rajang River and Igan River be implemented as soon as possible,” he said.

The Bintulu MP was speaking, when witnessing the presentation of appointment certificates to 69 community leaders for Dudong state constituency at Sibu Civic Center yesterday.

“The Sarawak Premier expressed his concern over the issue I raised, and said, he would make a visit Sibu at the appropriate time to hear and find out for himself the reports from the relevant agencies on the flood mitigation plan.

“He will also consider the requirements needed to solve these problems including funding methods and the flood mitigation allocation,” Tiong added.

Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng presented the appointment certificates to the community leaders.

Sibu District Officer Suhaili Mohamed was also present.