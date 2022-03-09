Prostitution: Vietnamese woman fined RM3,300 in default four months’ jail

KUCHING (March 9): A Vietnamese woman was fined RM3,300 in default four months in jail over a charge of soliciting for prostitution.

Nguyen Thi Van, 33, originally from An Giang in Vietnam, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali to the charge under Section 372B of the Penal Code.

It is said that she committed the act at a reflexology centre along Jalan Setia Raja here on Feb 17, at around 3.30pm.

She was arrested during a raid conducted by a team from the Kuching District police headquarters at the time.

It is informed that An Giang, who was not represented by any counsel, settled the fine. The prosecuting officer of the case was ASP Hisyam Junaidi.

In a separate hearing in the Magistrate’s Court, an Indonesian woman was fined

RM2,400 in default four-month imprisonment, also over the same charge under Section 372B of the Code.

Marina Yati, 48, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar when the charge was read to her.

According to the charge sheet, she was accused of offering prostitution services to an undercover police, for RM100, at a reflexology centre in Sentosa Commercial Centre at Jalan Tapang here on Feb 27, at around 3.30pm.

The prosecution for this case was conducted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mangm, while the Indonesian was not represented by any counsel.