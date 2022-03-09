Sarawak Deputy Minister tests positive for Covid-19

KUCHING (March 9): Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Office (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya today confirmed he has been tested positive for Covid-19.

He disclosed this in a Facebook post this afternoon as he shared a photo of his RTK self-test result which was positive for the virus.

According to him, he had felt uncomfortable and suffered from the flu on Monday night.

“The self-test result showed two red lines which meant I am Covid-19 positive.

“The results were immediately reported to the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) through the MySejahtera application.

“I am undergoing self isolation now as ordered by MOH. My quarantine order is until March 14,” he said.

The Jemoreng assemblyman also said he had informed his close contacts to be tested for Covid-19, and so far they all had been tested negative for Covid-19.

“I also apologise for any inconvenience caused by this matter, as we do not know the source of infection,” he added.

Meanwhile, chief political secretary to the premier Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman is in his last day of quarantine today after being tested positive last Friday.

He said he was feeling much better now after experiencing mild symptoms including fever, headache, sore throat and flu on the first day being tested positive.

He added his symptoms lasted for several days while he continued to update his condition via the MySejahtera app.

The Tupong assemblyman also reminded the public to continue to be vigilant against Covid-19 and not to panic but follow the standard operating procedures) as issued by MOH.