Sarawak’s sevens rugby teams to do battle at inaugural SRU tourney

SIBU (March 9): The Sarawak Rugby Union (SRU) will hold its inaugural Sarawak Rugby Closed 7-a-side at Jalan Lada Sports Field starting March 19.

The week-long event is organised in collaboration with the Sibu Division Rugby Union (SDRU).

SDRU chief coach Michael Ting said the players have to start all over again after two years of having rugby put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, when no tournament could be staged.

“Now is the chance for the players to prove their mettle and stamp their superiority in the sport that requires lots of fitness and stamina,” he said.

Ting hoped the present surge of Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant would not derail plans.

“We will abide strictly to all standard operating procedures (SOPs) with regard to the staging of the competition, including limiting the number of spectators and participating teams,” he said.

Ting said he expects to see more rugby tournaments ahead with pandemic restrictions easing.

He called for more participants for the sevens event, which is divided into men’s and women’s categories.

For the men’s section, a team each from Kuching, Betong, Samarahan, Bintulu, Miri, and host Sibu have been confirmed.

The women’s section has attracted teams from Samarahan, Betong, and Sibu thus far, with Miri also expected to send a team.

The closing date for entry is March 12 and interested teams can call Ting on 016-8891313.

Meanwhile, Ting said SDRU also plans to host the Bro Albinus Cup this year after a lapse of two years.

“Provided that the stadium is ready for use, we are looking ahead to stage Bro Albinus Cup, which is the signature event of the rugby sport in the state,” he said.

The last time the Bro Albinus Cup was held in 2019, a record 36 teams from throughout the state took part.

“Again, after a two-year lapse, we truly hope to see the return of Bro Albinus Cup, traditionally held in August, which will directly help to reinvigorate and rejuvenate the player’s passion for the sport,” added Ting.