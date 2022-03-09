Senior citizen breaks leg after crashing motorcycle along Repok Road

SARIKEI (March 9): A 62-year-old man suffered a broken left leg after he somehow crashed his motorcycle along Repok Road here early this morning.

Sarikei Civil Defence officer Shahrol Azizi Zaidi said upon receiving a distress call made by a passer-by at 7.11am, an emergency response team was sent to the scene.

“Before sending the injured motorcyclist to Sarikei Hospital for further treatment, the emergency response team applied first aid treatment on the victim, who suffered injuries on his left elbow apart from a broken left leg,” Shahrol said.

It is understood the mishap happened around 7.10am and no other vehicle was involved.

The victim, identified as Paking Dungat, is said to have been on his way from his longhouse to Sarikei town when the accident occurred.