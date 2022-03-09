SFCA confirms attendance in meeting on Premier’s title translation

KUCHING (March 9): The Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) has confirmed an official invitation has been received to attend a specially-called Zoom meeting with the Deputy State Secretary Datu Ik Pahon Joyik today concerning the translation for the Premier’s title.

“Yes. I have been officially invited for tomorrow’s meeting in the morning. I will be the one representing Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations,” its president Dato Richard Wee told The Borneo Post.

However, Wee said more details could only be divulged after the meeting.

On Monday, The Borneo Post had sighted an invitation letter sent out to various ethnic-link associations to attend the meeting, including Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU), Persatuan Melanau Sarawak, Persatuan Kebangsaan Kenyah Sarawak Kuching, Dayak Bidayuh National Association, Persatuan Bisaya Sarawak, Persatuan Lun Bawang Sarawak, Persatuan Kayan Sarawak and Persatuan Rurum Kelabit Sarawak.

Ik Pahon is expected to chair the meeting.

Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) will also be attending the meeting.

The translation of the Premier’s title to other languages had courted some controversy, most recently with the Chinese translation.

SFCA, in particular, had said the Premier’s title should be translated as ‘Zong Li’ as it reflected a region within a country and this was in line with the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

The federation voiced its opposition to the title being translated as ‘Zong Du’ as it would mean ‘governor’ in Chinese and it could cause confusion or reflect elements of colonialism.

However, the Chinese Language Standardisation Council of Malaysia had said the title of ‘Premier’ should be translated as ‘Zong Du’ to respect constitutional monarchy in Malaysia.

The council also pointed out the term ‘Zong Li’ was used for the top leader of some nations.