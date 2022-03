KUALA LUMPUR (March 9): Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun today allowed an emergency motion on the recent Kuala Lumpur flood disaster to be tabled and debated in Parliament.

The motion was brought by DAP’s Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun, and is scheduled for debate at 1pm today. – Malay Mail

