STAR: Give Sabah full authority to issue IC

KUALA LUMPUR (9 March): Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Sabah has asked the Federal Government to give full authority to the Sabah Government to issue the Sabah Identity Card (Sabah IC) and subsequently resolve the issue of foreigners.

STAR president Datuk Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan who is also member of parliament for Keningau, said there was pressure from Sabahans to issue the Sabah IC, in addition, to support for resolving the issue of foreigners in the state.

“We expect full support from the federal government as well as full cooperation from all relevant departments and agencies,” he said in a debate in parliament on Wednesday.

Jeffrey, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Sabah, stressed that STAR’s stance on foreigners is to send undocumented immigrants back to their country of origin.

While foreigners in several categories such as war refugees, dubious documented immigrants and stateless generations need data collection to find solutions.

In the debate, Jeffrey also touched on several issues involving the Federal special grant to Sabah, the addition of parliamentary seats for Sabah and Sarawak as well as the implementation of the satellite project under Sabah Maju Jaya.