Tuai Rumah elated over receiving appointment letter on International Women’s Day

SIBU (March 9): It was indeed a pleasant surprise for Tuai Rumah (TR) Rose Jayam when she received her certificate of appointment yesterday, which coincided with the International Women’s Day celebration.

Rose, 43, who is the chieftain of the 24-door Rumah Rose at Mile 19 of KJD Road in Ulu Sungai Naman here, regarded her appointment as the motivation to work even harder for her community.

“Personally, it (appointment certificate) is a gift to me as today (yesterday) is the International Women’s Day celebration,” the mother-of-four told The Borneo Post here.

Rose was among 69 community leaders who received their certificates of appointment from, Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng at Sibu Civic Centre yesterday.

Dudong assemblyman Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing witnessed the presentation.

Echoing Rose’s sentiments, TR Jackson Jelan of the 30-door Rumah Jackson at Mile 16 of Jalan Oya here pledged to continue working hard for his fellow villagers.

“I also hope for further upgrading works on my longhouse to make it more pleasant for the visitors. In this respect, I would like to request for some funds from Datuk Seri Tiong,” said Jackson, 56.

Both he and Rose also thanked Tiong and the state government for their appointments as longhouse chieftains.