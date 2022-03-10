1,154 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 10): Sabah recorded 1,154 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday with sporadic infections remained high at 60.4 per cent.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said symptomatic cases are consistently the most common case category in most districts in Sabah.

“Today 21 out of 27 districts record symptomatic cases or sporadic infections as a major contributor to new cases.

“Meanwhile, a total of 1,138 or 98.61 per cent of the 1,352 new cases were in Categories 1 and 2, seven in Category 3, five in Category 4 and four in Category 5,” he said.

A workplace cluster, Kluster Persiaran Palma, ended on March 10. This cluster involved localities of Tuaran, Papar and Penampang.

Thirty clusters are still active in Sabah.