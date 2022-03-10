437 fake branded items seized in KK, Penampang

KOTA KINABALU (March 10): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs has confiscated 437 fake branded items worth RM10,573.30 from three premises here in Kota Kinabalu and Penampang.

Its Sabah director, Georgie Abas, said the seizures were made during raids on March 8 and 9.

Among the items confiscated were women’s handbags, duffel bags, belts, wallets, slippers, shoes, hats and bracelets under the brand names of Louis Vuitton and Chanel which were believed counterfeits worth RM10,573.30.

“The raids were made after we received information from Global Trade Shield Consultancy Sdn Bhd who is a representative of the registered trademark owners for the brands, Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

“The three premises that were raided were suspected to have committed an offence under the Trademarks Act 2019,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Georgie said all the three premises would be investigated under Section 102 (1) (c) of the Trademarks Act 2019 for importing or selling goods with false trademarks.

Georgie reminded traders not to keep or sell counterfeit items as action will be taken under the law.

He also urged consumers not to purchase counterfeit items and to report any suspicious items to the ministry.