Assistant medical officers play crucial role in ensuring best health services, says Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (March 10): The role of assistant medical officers (AMO) is very important, including their active involvement in Covid-19 screening, treatment, and control during the pandemic to ensure that people in the country receive the best health services.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the role of the AMO in the pre-hospital services and ambulances are crucial in the delivery of the best health services to the community.

“The Assistant Medical Officer Service Branch is also training secretariat for the Ministry of Health (MOH) to train members of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) of the Fire and Rescue Department,” he posted on Facebook in conjunction with Assistant Medical Officers Day today.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, Assistant Medical Officers Day is observed on March 10 every year to appreciate all assistant medical officers for their contribution in various health sectors in Malaysia.

“This has a positive impact on their work culture and morale to continue playing an important role to serve better,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the theme “Together in Fighting Pandemic for Keluarga Malaysia’s Wellbeing’, reflected the commitment of the AMO to providing comprehensive, professional and dedicated health services to ensure the wellbeing of the people.

He also hoped that the plans lined up by the MOH for the future would also be able to further enhance the ability of the AMO to contribute their ideas, energy, skills and expertise for the betterment of all.

“Thank you to all AMO heroes and heroines for your commendable services, sacrifices and dedication.

“I believe this profession will always inspire others in providing the best health services with full professionalism for the sake of the country. You are indeed Malaysian heroes,” he added. – Bernama