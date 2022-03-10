Batu Kawa druggie gets five years’ jail, one lash

KUCHING (March 10): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a labourer to five years in prison and one stroke of the rotan after he pleaded guilty to repeatedly abusing drugs.

Clynton Bell Beledis, 27, from Desa Wira in Batu Kawa made the plea after the charges were read to him before Judge Maris Agan.

His drug test at the Kuching District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) at 9.30pm on Nov 25, 2020 was positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

He was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read together with Section 39C(1) of the same Act, which provides for a jail sentence of between five and seven years and a maximum three strokes of the rotan upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Md Syafique Md Hilmi also informed the court that Clynton had two previous drug abuse convictions in 2019.

Clynton was also ordered to begin serving his sentence from today.

In another courtroom, a self-employed man was also sentenced to five years in prison and one stroke of the rotan for repeatedly abusing drugs.

Ng Kia Lung, 34, of Taman Mabel here pleaded guilty to abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine on July 18, 2021 at 3pm at the Kuching District NCID.

In mitigation, he appealed for a lenient sentence as he is the main breadwinner of the family.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan, however, requested Ng be given a heavy sentence due to public interest and the severity of the offence committed.

Nurfadzlin also informed the court that Ng had three previous drug convictions in 2008, 2011, and 2019.

Judge Jason Juga ordered for Ng’s sentence to begin from the date of his remand on Feb 10, 2022.

Both Clynton and Ng were unrepresented by counsel.