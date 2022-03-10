Border reopening: Sabah to ensure visitors are fully vaccinated with booster shots, says Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (March 10): Sabah will make adjustments to its standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure visitors entering Sabah, especially those who arrive by boat, are fully vaccinated complete with booster shots, said Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun .

The Local Government and Housing Minister said the state government would probably make adjustments to the SOPs pertaining to the reopening of the country’s borders on April 1.

“We are waiting details of the SOPs. In the case of Sabah, we have a bit more challenging situation due to the continuous inflow of visitors by boat from the Philippines and Indonesia.

“Unfortunately, the vaccination rate in that region may not be as high as ours, meaning to say there is a big possibility some of them who arrive (to Sabah) may not have their vaccination yet.

“So we need to make adjustment to our SOPs to make sure everyone that comes to Sabah, especially those who come by boat are fully vaccinated with booster dose.”

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said that this when asked when would the state government release its SOPs on the reopening of the country’s borders after launching the administration of Covid-19 vaccine to adults and children as well as booster dose at Wisma Innoprise lobby here today.

He said the reopening of borders meant that foreign tourists could enter Sabah almost normally, which was why the people should get vaccinated and receive their booster shot and for children to be immunised against Covid-19.

With more foreigners entering Sabah, he said the risk of infection would be higher as locals would be interacting with people whose backgrounds were unknown to them.

“Although one of the entry requirements for them is to be fully vaccinated with booster shot, the risk is greater now.

“This is a strong reason for the people to get vaccinated and their booster dose as soon as possible,” he added.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had recently announced that the country’s borders would be reopened on April 1 in line with the plan to enter the ‘Transition to Endemic’ phase.

Ismail Sabri said fully vaccinated individuals would no longer need to undergo quarantine and only need to undergo a Covid-19 RT-PCR test two days before departure and an RTK-Ag (professional) test within 24 hours upon arrival.

The Prime Minister said these were compulsory procedures that Malaysians and travellers entering the country have to adhere to, taking into consideration the Covid-19 situation, especially the Omicron wave that the nation and many other countries worldwide were facing.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had said that travellers entering Malaysia who were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 must undergo quarantine for five days.

Once these individuals had completed their quarantine, they must comply with the stipulated Covid-19 regulations, including not allowed to dine-in at restaurants until they were fully vaccinated.