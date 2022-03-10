Ceiling installer gets life imprisonment for syabu trafficking

KOTA KINABALU (March 10): The High Court here on Thursday sentenced a ceiling installer from Selangor to life imprisonment and ordered him to be given 15 strokes of the cane for trafficking in 10,350.7 grams of syabu four years ago.

Justice Datuk Nurchaya Hj Arshad made the decision on Lee Kok Wah, 30, after finding him guilty under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The indictment provides for the death sentence or an imprisonment for life and whipping, upon conviction.

In her reserved decision, the judge held that the defence had failed to dislodge the evidence against the prosecution’s case.

Lee had trafficked in the syabu at the International Arrival Hall of the Kota Kinabalu International Airport here on April 8, 2018.

The accused was the sole defence witness, who opted to give sworn evidence during his defence.

The prosecution had called 11 witnesses to testify against the accused, who was represented by government-assigned counsel Chong Kian Ming, since the trial commenced on November 6, 2019.