Covid-19: Malaysia adds another 30,246 cases, 113 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (March 10): The Ministry of Health (MoH) logged 30,246 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The latest numbers represent a decrease of 1,244 cases compared to new infections recorded yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement this morning said they comprised 29,828 local cases and 418 imported cases.

The ministry also recorded 113 deaths attributed to Covid-19, including 41 cases that were classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

Dr Noor Hisham said the current death toll since the start of the pandemic stands at 33,497.

Selangor reported the highest number of fatalities with 22, followed by Sabah (18), Johor (14), Kedah (12), Penang (10), Pahang (nine), Perak (seven), Negri Sembilan (six), Terengganu (four), Kelantan (three) and Melaka, Perlis, Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur (two each).

No deaths were reported in Labuan and Putrajaya.

“There are currently 310,160 active cases. Of this number, 388 are in intensive care units (ICU), with 225 requiring respiratory assistance,” Dr Noor Hisham said, adding that 26,653 recoveries were also recorded.

Meanwhile, there were 1,929 new hospital admissions involving Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Dr Noor Hisham said of this number 1,195 cases were in Categories 1 and 2 which only require self-isolation, and 734 in Categories 3, 4 and 5 – which require hospital treatment.

Sabah had the highest number of new admissions with 1,682 cases, followed by Johor (1,616) and Kedah (1,208).

A total of 26,653 patients were discharged yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said Covid-19 intensive care units (ICUs) were operating at 44 per cent of their total capacity of 885 beds. – Malay Mail