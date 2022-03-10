Covid-19 vaccination: Sarawak leads with 59.1 pct children completing first dose

KUCHING (March 10): Sarawak has continued to top the Covid-19 vaccination rate table in the country for children aged five to 11.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, 59.1 per cent of five- to 11-year-olds in Sarawak received their first dose of the vaccine as of yesterday.

The state’s vaccination rate for this age group was 55.3 per cent on Monday.

Sarawak’s vaccination rate for this age group is significantly higher than the national rate of 30.4 per cent.

Melaka came in second with 42 per cent of children having been given the jab, followed by Penang (40 per cent), Johor (37.3 per cent), and Klang Valley (36.2 per cent).

For adolescents aged 12 to 17 in Sarawak, 90.5 per cent have been administered at least two Covid-19 vaccine doses.

This was just below the national vaccination rate for this age group of 91.1 per cent.

As for adults who had received at least two doses of the vaccine, Sarawak’s vaccination rate of 90.9 per cent was below the national rate of 97.5 per cent.

In terms of total population, Sarawak has recorded an overall vaccination rate of 75.5 per cent, while the national rate stands at 78.9 per cent.

As of yesterday, more than 6.02 million vaccine doses had been administered to individuals across Sarawak.

From the total, over 2.35 million were first doses followed by more than 2.13 million second doses and over 1.52 million booster doses.

Separately, intensive care unit (ICU) beds utilised for Covid-19 patients in Sarawak yesterday stood at 47.9 per cent.

This was the sixth lowest in the country and much lower than the national ICU bed usage rate of 59.6 per cent.

Sarawak reported 1,727 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of infections to 272,142 cases.

As of yesterday, the state’s death toll stood at 1,636, of which 345 were brought-in-dead (BID) cases.