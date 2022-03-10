DG: Heads of departments must allow recently-widowed civil servants to work from home

KUALA LUMPUR (March 10): Heads of departments (HODs) are required to allow or instruct recently-widowed officers to work from home once their three-day unrecorded leave expired.

According to a circular signed by the Public Service director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah dated today, the work from home period shall be appropriate and not exceed two weeks, including rest day and public holiday, subject to the consideration of the HODs.

“This rule is effective from the date this letter is issued,” he said.

Mohd Shafiq said the improvement of the WFH policy was in line with the government’s aspiration to pay attention to the welfare of civil servants and at the same time improve quality, productivity and service delivery.

The WFH policy is provided through MyPPSM (Human Resource Services Circular) SR.4.1.2 effective Jan 1, 2021. – Bernama