Dr Annuar pursues law degree to better serve constituents

SIBU (March 10): Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapaee will be pursuing a three-year law degree from Hertfordshire University, United Kingdom via online learning, offered through Brickfield Asia College (BAC), Kuala Lumpur.

“Today, I made a decision to go back to school, after 25 years.

“I am taking the first step to register with Hertfordshire University, UK, to pursue the field of Legum Baccalaureus (LLB) or law (degree).

“I decided (to take up law) because it will give me an advantage as a law maker.

“Furthermore, I believe earning a law degree will enable me to serve the people even better especially when dealing with matters related to law,” he said on Facebook today.

Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman, said owing to his tight schedule, he can only start his study after midnight.

“The good thing about online learning is that adult learners, tied down by work and family commitments, can study at their own pace.

“As the lecture session is recorded, I can access it online when I am free,” he added.

Dr Annuar believes that when one has set up one’s mind to do something, obstacles will no longer be a barrier to attain success.

“Like in the old adage – ‘Where there is a will, there is a way’.

“It is always taking the first step that is difficult. But once you have done that, the rest is history,” Dr Annuar said.