Driver, passenger killed in collision with van on journey to Bau

KUCHING (March 10): A male driver and his passenger both died after their car collided with a van coming from the opposite direction at Jalan Batu Kawa-Bau around 8.30am today.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu identified the deceased as driver Muhammad Saiffudin Muhi, 29, and passenger Afandi Ni-Eng, 37.

“Both were declared dead by medical personnel from the Sarawak General Hospital, who were called to the scene,” said Alexson.

He added it is believed that the two were heading towards Bau when Muhammad Saiffudin stopped suddenly the car.

The suddenness of the move caused the car to be rear-ended by a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) driven by a 42-year-old teacher.

Both vehicles then veered off the road with the deceased’s car colliding with an oncoming van from Bau driven by a 36-year-old, while the MPV ended up on the road shoulder.

Both MPV and van drivers suffered light injuries to their head, arms, and legs, and required outpatient treatment.

It is believed that both deceased were heading to their worksite further up Jalan Batu Kawa-Bau.

Alexson said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He added the stretch of road where the accident occurred is still under construction.

The bodies have been transferred to the Sarawak General Hospital’s Forensics Department for further action.