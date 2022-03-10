Examine current policies to enable sustainable property market, says Yamani Hafez

KUALA LUMPUR (March 10): With the onslaught of the pandemic as well as the evolving development practices in many global cities, it is timely to examine the current planning regulations, development policies and practices to enable a more sustainable property market.

Deputy Finance Minister II, Yamani Hafez Musa said this should also take into account end-users’ demand while catering for the needs of the future generation.

“The supply of data in terms of the existing stock, take-up rate and planned supply will continue to be made available to the property professionals through the National Property Information Centre,” he said.

Yamani Hafez said this in his keynote address at the 30th National Real Estate Convention, themed ‘Navigating the Property Revival’, organised in hybrid mode by the Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM) today.

He noted that the volume and value of property transactions improved by 3.8 per cent and 38.8 per cent, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q 2021) on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

“However, there is a real need for property stakeholders and authorities to come together to mitigate another occurrence of property bubbles and housing affordability crisis,” he said.

The deputy minister said the changing global climate, compounded with the impact of the pandemic, has actually led to new investment opportunities in the environmental, social and corporate governance sphere in real estate.

“While this can be part of the solution to the climate crisis, all stakeholders should align their objectives to deliver their properties as a responsible and sustainable investment,” he said.

He added that property holdings could no longer be seen in commercialisation terms only, but also in terms of bringing positivity in the environment and social context.

“The government is committed to ensuring adequate financing and allocations for programmes and projects relating to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as announced in Budget 2022, so that growth remains sustainable and inclusive.

“This is particularly beneficial to developers, owners and occupiers as environmental considerations and decisions take into account different stages in the property lifecycle,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yamani Hafez said that in gearing for market recovery, property professionals must now encapsulate the challenges facing the real estate industry and fast track the processes to be more efficient and cost-effective.

He said lessons learned and challenges faced by property owners and investors are valuable insights to understand the mechanics of the property industry as well as the adaptation of techniques and possibilities presented by the property.

“An efficient environment and adequate policies will promote a sustainable property sector, leaving the ugly overhang situations as a thing of the past,” he said.

He noted that in 3Q 2021, the property overhang stood at 30,358 units worth RM19.80 billion in Malaysia, led by Johor (6,509 units), followed by Penang (4,638 units), Putrajaya (3,863 units) and Selangor (3,376 units)

High-rise units form the bulk of the property overhang at 62 per cent or 18,829 units, followed by terraced houses at 22.4 per cent or 6,803 units. – Bernama

