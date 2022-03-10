Fisherman killed by crocodile in Pitas

KOTA MARUDU (March 10): A fisherman was killed by a crocodile at Kampung Pagasan in Pitas on Tuesday.

Kota Marudu police chief Superintendent Zairolnizal Ishak said the victim was identified only as Serata, a Palauh tribe in his 40s.

According to police investigation, the victim and friends had gone to the river to collect snails when he was attacked by the reptile around 11am.

The friends managed to pull the victim out from the water and brought him to a jetty at Kampung Mapan-Mapan before taking his body back to Pulau Sibogoh Kudat.

“A village chief from Kampung Mapan-Mapan confirmed the incident to police who will try to talk to the victim’s family to bring the body to hospital for standard post-mortem as well as to complete police investigation,” said Zairolnizal.