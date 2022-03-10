Football friendly fosters ‘ukhuwah’ among alumni club members

KUCHING (March 10): Holding friendly football matches is a way the ‘Class of 1997’ alumni members of SMK Tun Abang Haji Openg (TAHO) keep in touch with one another.

According to X-Openg 97 Club chairman Ahmad Faizuladha Drahman, these meets serve to foster ‘ukhuwah’ (spirit of brotherhood) not only between the former schoolboys, but also with their opponents.

“It’s how we, the X-Openg 97 boys, maintain our friendship.

“It is also how we build more friendships by getting to know the members of our opposing teams,” he said when met at the end of a friendly game between X-Openg 97 and Ex-Thomian (St Thomas) that took place at Padang C of Stadium Negri here on Wednesday night.

The match ended with a 6-4 victory for X-Openg, of which team captain Mohd Kamarrudin Mustapha scored a hat-trick.

Later, Ahmad Faizuladha handed over some donations to a club member, Wazi Seman, whose house at Kampung Sourabaya Ulu was destroyed in a recent fire.

“The proceeds derived from a small fundraiser that we did earlier.

“This is exactly the ‘ukhuwah’ that we are upholding, which is not only maintaining our friendship, but also helping anyone of us who is in need,” said Ahmad Faizuladha.