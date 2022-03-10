Govt prepared to work with Papua New Guinea on allegation of wrongdoing by Malaysian palm oil company

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 (Bernama) — Malaysia is ready to work with Papua New Guinea to investigate allegations of wrongdoing by a Malaysian palm oil company operating there, said Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Willie Mongin.

Up until now, he said the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC) has not investigated such claims and cannot ascertain when the investigation will start as it depends on the discretion of the Papua New Guinea government.

“Although this is a Malaysian company, it is operating in Papua New Guinea which is outside our jurisdiction. Papua New Guinea is also not yet a member of the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC).

“However, we are determined to cooperate with them to ensure Malaysia complies with sustainable planting practices,” he replied to queries in Parliament today from Charles Anthony Santiago (PH-Klang), who highlighted a report called “The True Price of Palm Oil” by human rights organisation Global Witness.

The report on the Malaysian company’s operations in Papua New Guinea was published in October 2021.

Willie said the government is serious about malpractices in the palm oil industry as the National Agricommodity Policy (DAKN 2030) stresses the importance of sustainable palm oil production in compliance with the Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) certification.

“We do not condone any breach of laws, regulations, or abuse of human rights by Malaysian companies operating in the country or overseas.

“MPIC holds on to the practices of sustainable planting as stated under DAKN 2030 and will cooperate with the authorities in the country concerned so that further action can be taken if the claims have basis,” he added. – Bernama