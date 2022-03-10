Govt studying need to review ceiling price of Covid-19 test kits, says Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR (March 10): The government is looking into the need to review the ceiling price for Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kits (Self-Test Kits) in the market which are one of the people’s necessities currently, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the government had gazetted the Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit (RTK) as a controlled item under the Control of Supplies Order 2021 on Nov 24 and was enforced on Dec 1 to ensure adequate supply in the market.

“The government always takes into account the needs and interests of consumers, especially from the aspect of adequacy of supply in the market as well as getting face masks and self-test kits at prices that are not burdensome.

“As such, enforcement, inspection and monitoring by my ministry’s Enforcement Division is always done on relevant items at every level such as manufacturers, wholesalers and traders,” he said during the Ministers’ Question Time.

He said this in replying to a question from Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) on whether the ministry would review and reduce the ceiling prices for face masks and Covid-19 self-test kits, as well as set ceiling prices for oximeters and thermometers which are essential items at this time.

Responding to Cha’s suggestion regarding ceiling pricing for oximeters and thermometers, Nanta said this would be implemented if necessary.

To a supplementary question on the government’s efforts in controlling the quality of products like face masks and Self-Test Kits in the market, Nanta said the ministry was evaluating the matter to ensure that the quality was of medical standard.

“Not only the prices are monitored but also we want quality (standards) to be met. We are looking into the matter and will gazette the standards on quality later.

“In relation to the Covid-19 Test Kit earlier, it (medical standard) is indeed under the jurisdiction of the MDA (Medical Device Authority) under the Ministry of Health. So this ministry will continue to work with the MDA to continuously monitor the matter to ensure these devices (in the market) are of quality, ” he said. – Bernama