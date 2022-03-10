KK City Hall to start ‘Drive-In’ services

KOTA KINABALU (March 10): The Kota Kinabalu City Hall will start its “Drive-In” services today (March 11).

According to Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip, the City Hall has decided to set up the “Drive-In” services to allow clients with disabilities, senior citizens and pregnant women to get their service without disembarking from their vehicle.

“The creation of the service is the City Hall’s way of supporting the aspiration of the Sabah government to transform management by raising transparency and effectiveness of the civil service.

“The public are urged to use the ‘Drive-In’ service which starts on March 11 2022 (Friday) and operates from Monday to Friday except during public holidays at the parking lot fronting the City Hall headquarters building where five parking lots have been allotted. The operation time is between 8am and 2pm,” she said.

The services rendered are rate and compound payment, purchase of parking tickets and forms, as well as general payment.

Members of the public seeking the services are advised to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure for Covid-19 and are required to don their face mask to curb the spread of the virus.