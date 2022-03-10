Kuching MP appeals for no more delay to decriminalise attempted suicide

KUCHING (March 10): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has urged the federal government to stop dragging its feet in decriminalising attempted suicide in the country.

Dr Yii said this was so to help individuals who attempted to end their life to be given the necessary therapy and support needed rather than be treated as a criminal.

“I read with disbelief again and again how the government continues to delay the amendment of Section 309 of the Penal Code, even though multiple promises and commitments have been made,” he said in a statement.

He highlighted the most recent statement from de-facto Law Minister Dato Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar who on Tuesday claimed that the proposed legal amendments to decriminalise attempted suicide will be submitted to Cabinet “soon”.

“‘Soon’ is not a clear timeline, and ‘soon’ has been used also as an excuse for the past few years but nothing tangible has been done to address this issue,” Yii said.

While waiting for the proposed legal amendments to be ‘ready’, Dr Yii said the government should take the first step in declaring a moratorium on all prosecutions for suicide attempts.

“The very existence of such archaic laws perpetuates the stigma surrounding suicide, which then discourages at-risk individuals from seeking help during crisis, increasing their likelihood of committing suicide.”

He said the current law was ‘very damaging’ to individuals who were already feeling vulnerable and it may exacerbate the problem by pushing individuals to choose more violent means of harming themselves.

This was to ensure their attempt at suicide was successful to avoid prosecution should they survive, he says.

“Criminalisation of suicide does not save lives. There is no evidence that criminalising suicide acts as a deterrent,” the MP said.

Moreover, Dr Yii said criminalising suicide would not address the underlying factors, such as poor mental health and arduous living conditions that drove one to commit suicide.

He added that the federal government seemed to be lacking the knowledge and understanding of the complex interaction of risks factors leading to suicidal thoughts.

Thus, Dr Yii demanded the federal government to provide a clear timeline and ensure the proposed legal amendments will be tabled latest by the next Parliamentary session.

“We must now ensure our legislation develops alongside our progressing society to build a nation where individuals can seek help for their mental health challenges without fear or hesitation,” he added.