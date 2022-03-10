Malaysia Open: Amazing Grace, Queen Queenie throw their way to gold for Sarawak

KUCHING (March 10): National athletes Grace Wong Xiu Mei and Queenie Ting Kung Ni continued to dominate their respective disciplines in the 97th Malaysia Open Athletics Championship at the National Sports Council Stadium in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

The duo powered the 37-strong Sarawak team to three gold, five silver, and two bronze medals in the competition from March 5-6.

Grace was simply too good for the rest of the five competitors as she threw the hammer to a distance of 61.87m for the gold.

In a distant second was Nurul Hidayah Lukman of Selangor who registered 49.74m, followed by Nurfazira Jaluddin of Armed Forces with a throw of 47.37m.

Fellow Sarawakian Alienna Thipong Laga was fourth with a throw of 42.92m.

In the women’s discus, Queenie bagged the gold with her throw of 47.01m, beating Choo Kang Ni of Armed Forces (44.66) and Nur Atiqah Sufiah Md Hanizam of Johor (40.10m) respectively.

Mohd Rizzua Haizad Muhammad also delivered a gold medal for the Sarawak team after he won the men’s 110m hurdles in 14.13.

The state’s silver medals were contributed by Abdul Rahman Lee in the men’s discus, Brendon Ting Li King in the men’s triple jump, Erissca Peter in the women’s 200m, Mazween Ubong Lah in the women’s heptathlon, and by the men’s 4x100m relay team.

The bronze medalists were from Jonah Chang Rigan (men’s shot put) and Lucas Wong Sie Hong (men’s 3,000m).