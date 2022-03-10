Masidi: GRS awaiting RoS’ approval to become political coalition

KOTA KINABALU (March 10): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has submitted an application to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to be registered as an official political coalition about two weeks ago, said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sabah deputy chief Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

“We are still waiting for their approval. They (RoS) have asked for further particulars, which we have given.”

Masidi, who is also Local Government and Housing Minister, hoped that the GRS would be registered as soon as possible.

He told reporters after launching the administration of Covid-19 vaccine to adults and children as well as booster dose at Wisma Innoprise lobby here today.

Chief Minister and GRS chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has previously said that the GRS would be registered to ensure that cooperation between parties that support the current State Government could continue to be strengthened.

Hajiji said formalising GRS as a political coalition was also among measures taken to ensure the state government’s efforts to protect the interests of the people run smoothly.

GRS comprises of parties from Perikatan Nasional (Sabah Bersatu, STAR, SAPP, PAS and Gerakan), Barisan Nasional (Umno, MCA, MIC, PBRS) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).