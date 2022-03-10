Masidi: Most senior citizens in Sabah who succumbed to Covid-19 sought late treatment, unaware of being infected

KOTA KINABALU (March 10): Most of the senior citizens who succumbed to Covid-19 had waited until it was too late to seek treatment or did not know they were infected with the virus, said Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

According to the Local Government and Housing Minister, most of the elderly who died of Covid-19 were also unvaccinated.

“In fact, some of them who were brought to the hospital did not even know they suffered from Covid-19 due to the lack of knowledge,” he said in press conference after launching the administration of Covid-19 vaccine to adults and children as well as booster dose at Wisma Innoprise lobby here today.

The Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson said some senior citizens were not brought to the hospital at all and it was only known that they had contracted the virus after they passed away.

“Some of them had comorbidities,” he added.

When asked on the reason senior citizens accounted for more than half of the 121 Covid-19 fatalities in Sabah over the past two weeks, he said half of the cases were brought-in-dead (BID).

Masidi said some patients did not seek treatment as they believed they could manage on their own at home.

“Families need to inform the hospital and call them to pick up the patients,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, he said the one-day vaccination programme at Wisma Innoprise was held for the ministry’s staff, employees in the building and nearby offices, as well as their children.

“Although most of the ministry’s staff are vaccinated, except those with health issues, we want to ensure all of them who work in the building do not have excuse not to get vaccinated because of distance or work.

“Therefore, we are bringing the service here to make it easier for them and their family to get vaccinated.”