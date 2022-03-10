MetMalaysia: Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds expected in several areas across Sarawak

KUCHING (March 10): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in several areas across Sarawak until 6pm today, according to the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

MetMalaysia, in a statement issued at 4.05pm, stated the areas involved are Betong (Saratok), Sarikei, Sibu, Kapit, Bintulu (Tatau) and Miri (Marudi).

The same warning was also issued for other states namely Perak, Pahang and Negeri Sembilan.

MetMalaysia stated the areas involved as Kampar, Hilir Perak and Batang Padang in Perak; Cameron Highlands and Bentong in Pahang; and Jelebu in Negeri Sembilan.