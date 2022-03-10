Minister suggests rivers as alternative mode to transport bulky goods

MIRI (March 10): Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin has proposed using rivers as a mode of transportation for bulky goods as an effort to address frequent complaints of damaged roads caused by heavy loaded lorries.

Lee, who is also the Senadin Assemblyman, made the suggestion when he officiated the Legal Engagement Programme for Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) enforcement officers at Mega Hotel yesterday.

“Many complaints have been received on the damaged road problem due to the heavy loaded lorries.

“We should use river to transport the bulky goods such as construction materials, sands, gravel as well as oil palm fruits so that it will not spoil our road system,” he explained.

He therefore proposed that his ministry and the Economic Planning Unit of Sarawak carry out a study on using rivers to transport bulky goods in the state.

Earlier in his address, he stressed that the Legal Engagement Programme is crucial for enforcement officers to be equipped with knowledge of the laws, rules, and regulations applicable to and enforced by the agency and knowledge of relevant policies and standard operating procedures (SOP).

The two-day programme seeks to provide an understanding of the provisions of the Sarawak Rivers Ordinance, 1993 (SRO, 1993) while touching on other regulations such as the Sarawak Rivers (Cleanliness) Regulations, 1993, the Sarawak Rivers (Traffic) Regulations, 1993, the Sarawak Rivers (Compounding of Offences) Regulations, 1996 and the Sarawak Rivers (Riverine Traffic Fees) Regulations, 2007.

“The engagement with the enforcement officer through the programme is to identify problems, obstacles, and challenges faced by the SRB’s Enforcement Officers in executing their duties based on the provisions of the SRO, 1993.

“It is important that we identify the problems, obstacles, and challenges faced by the enforcement officers in order to formulate the best and feasible strategies to overcome them,” Lee said.

He also asked whether there is any need to review and amend the Ordinance, its regulations and SOP.

Enforcement officers must understand their role towards achieving the aspiration for an integrated transport system that is safe, reliable, affordable, energy-efficient and increase in travel choices in Sarawak, the minister pointed out.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Transport II Dato Henry Harry anak Jinep, Ministry of Transport’s principal assistant secretary Marie Cotilla-Louise @ Rozita Kulai and SRB Region III’s assistant controller Leonard Luhat Laing.