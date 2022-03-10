Ministry working with SDMC on reopening of borders, says Sebastian Ting

MIRI (March 10): The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Ministry is working closely with the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) on the reopening of Malaysia’s borders next month, said Datuk Sebastian Ting.

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I (Tourism) said the ministry is also preparing for the return of visitors from Singapore and Brunei via the vaccinated travel lane (VTL).

“Now we are preparing for VTLs subject to the approval from the authorities including SDMC. We stand guided by the federal and state policies on border reopening.

“At the moment, VTL with Singapore is likely to happen first before Brunei. We are pushing very hard for it to happen the soonest possible,” he said when commenting on Malaysia reopening to the world on April 1.

Ting pointed out that Brunei was the biggest source of foreign visitor arrivals into Sarawak before the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the state also hoped to leverage on the simpler application process of the Visa On Arrival (VOA), which has been implemented at Miri International Airport and Sungai Tujoh Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex since July 2019 in an effort to increase the number of tourists.

“We hope that travellers from China and India can come to Miri directly and apply for the VOA as long as they must go through a third country like Brunei. This will further increase the overall visitor arrivals and generate more tourism receipts into Sarawak. This was before the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

In 2019, Sarawak recorded 1,296,017 Bruneian visitors, who generated estimated tourism receipts of RM3.63 billion, contributing to 2.74 per cent to the state’s total gross domestic product (GDP).

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 which closed borders, Sarawak recorded 180,616 Bruneian visitors.

Malaysia will reopen its border to international visitors from April 1, allowing travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter the country without quarantine, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on March 8.

Visitors will be required to undergo pre-departure tests (RT-PCR) and upon-arrival tests (RTK-Antigen under professional supervision) 24 hours after arrival.

At present, visitors can enter Malaysia only via the Singapore and Langkawi travel bubbles for the fully vaccinated.

Malaysia shut its borders two years ago on March 18, 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began spreading rapidly around the world.