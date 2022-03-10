Miri Mayor Adam Yii tests positive for Covid-19

MIRI (March 10): Miri Mayor Adam Yii has tested positive for Covid-19.

Yii, who is Pujut assemblyman, confirmed this in a Facebook post this morning, as he shared his Real-Time Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test result which was positive for the virus.

“Given the three to five-day incubation period, it would be possible that I contracted it sometime on Thursday or Friday last week and in the interim period, I had attended both official and private functions, breakfasts, lunches and dinners.

“Therefore, it would be wise for anyone coming into close contact with me to do their RTK tests and if needed the RT-PCR test,” said Yii.

Yii took the opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Yii shared that he was feeling quite unwell in the last two days but felt much better this morning.

“The only symptom I am having now is a slight cough. No headache or muscle ache. Appetite is as good as ever. So, all in all, nothing to worry about.

“I am still awaiting the instruction on self-quarantine through MySejahtera – that was as advised to me.

“And in the meantime, I have to apologise for cancelling or postponing all the events and appointments until I am released from the quarantine requirements,” he added.

With the surging of Covid-19 or Omicron cases, Yii advised everyone to take care and stay safe.