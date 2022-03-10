MoH: Permission to accompany pregnant women in labour room subject to certain conditions

KUALA LUMPUR (March 10): The permission for husbands or next of kin to accompany pregnant women during childbirth in the Health Ministry’s (MoH) hospitals has been in effect since October 2021.

However, MoH through a posting on its official Facebook page said the permission is subject to certain conditions and strict compliance with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP).

According to MoH, the policy and guidelines are dynamic depending on the current Covid-19 situation and their implementation in hospitals are subject to certain situations, capacities or constraints to ensure the aspects of patient care as well as safety of patients and health workers are given priority.

“The MoH is very concerned and meticulous in the implementation of this policy to ensure pregnant women and newborns are taken care of because they are the high-risk group for Covid-19,” it said.

In this regard, the ministry advised the public to check with the nearest hospitals about the policy.

Meanwhile, the husband or family member who wish to accompany pregnant women in the delivery room are required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, namely 14 days after being administered with the second dose of the Pfizer, Sinovac or AstraZeneca vaccine or 28 days after receiving single-dose vaccine such as CanSino and Johnson & Johnson.

In addition, they also need to undergo the Covid-19 screening test within 72 hours and bring along the test result to the hospital, or purchase the self-test kit and take the test at the screening area provided at the hospital. – Bernama